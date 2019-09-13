Johnson plays down Brexit chaos report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the bleak scenario was "not where we intend to end up".
The British government yesterday downplayed its own assessment that a no-deal Brexit could cause food and medicine shortages, gridlock at ports and riots, asserting that the six-page document on Operation Yellowhammer preparations for a split from the European Union outlined a worst-case scenario.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the bleak scenario was "not where we intend to end up".

Separately, he received a boost after a Belfast court rejected claims that the British government's Brexit strategy will harm Northern Ireland's peace process.

