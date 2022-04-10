Johnson meets Zelensky in Kyiv, pledges more aid

KYIV • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was visiting Kyiv yesterday for face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of a "show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people", Downing Street said.

"They will discuss the UK's long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid," a spokesman said.

An aide to Mr Zelensky, Mr Andriy Sybiha, posted a photograph of the leaders sitting opposite each other in a grand room. Mr Johnson was wearing a dark suit and Mr Zelensky khaki overalls, his signature outfit for public appearances since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

"The UK is the leader in the defence support of Ukraine," Mr Sybiha wrote.

Mr Sybiha described Mr Johnson as "the leader of the anti-war coalition. The leader of sanctions on the Russian aggressor".

Earlier yesterday, Mr Johnson tweeted that Britain will send "more defensive weapons to Ukraine and will work with G-7 partners to target every pillar of the Russian economy to ensure (Russian President Vladimir) Putin fails".

London did not announce Mr Johnson's Ukraine visit ahead of time, with the Prime Minister himself batting away questions about a possible visit in a press conference on Friday.

His trip to the Ukrainian capital followed visits to Kyiv by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer's visit earlier yesterday.

The European leaders' visits come after Ukraine rebuffed Russian troops from the Kyiv region late last month.

Donors, including the Canadian government and the European Commission, yesterday pledged a combined €9.1 billion (S$13.5 billion) in donations, loans and grants to support refugees fleeing the war following Russia's invasion.

The fund-raising event in Warsaw, Poland, yielded €1.8 billion to support internally displaced people inside Ukraine, and €7.3 billion for refugees who have fled the country to neighbouring states.

Governments, companies and individuals together pledged €4.1 billion in donations, which will be distributed largely via the Ukrainian authorities or the United Nations.

The remaining €5 billion were loans and grants from EU financial institutions - including a €4 billion programme to help provide housing, education and healthcare for refugees arriving in EU countries.

Ms von der Leyen, who co-hosted the event with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said: "We stand by your side, be it now in the times of war, be it with the refugees, but most importantly after this war has been won by Ukraine, for the time for reconstruction and rebuilding the country."

More than four million people have now fled Ukraine to seek shelter in European Union countries, while 6.5 million people have fled their homes but remain inside Ukraine, the European Commission said.

Mr Zelensky said earlier yesterday that Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, a day after a missile attack in the east that officials said killed more than 50 civilians trying to evacuate.

The Ukrainian military says Russia is preparing for a thrust to try to gain full control of the Donbass regions of Donetsk and Luhansk that have been partly held by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Air attacks are likely to increase in the south and east as Russia seeks to establish a land bridge between Crimea - which Moscow annexed in 2014 - and the Donbass, but Ukrainian forces are thwarting the advance, the British Defence Ministry said in an intelligence update.

Russia's military said yesterday it had destroyed an ammunition depot at the Myrhorod Air Base in central-eastern Ukraine.

The visits by foreign leaders and an announcement by Italy yesterday that it intends to reopen its embassy in Kyiv later this month marked a fresh sign that the city is returning to some degree of normality after Russian forces pulled out of areas to the north of the capital just over a week ago.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS