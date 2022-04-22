Johnson likely to face ethics inquiry over 'partygate'

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to face a parliamentary ethics inquiry into his past comments about rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during the pandemic as opposition lawmakers accused him of lying over "partygate".

In a parliamentary debate yesterday before lawmakers voted on whether Mr Johnson should face an investigation for contempt of Parliament by its Committee of Privileges, one once loyal lawmaker from the ruling Conservatives said the Prime Minister should now quit. Mr Steve Baker accused Mr Johnson of breaking the "letter and spirit" of the law. He added: "The Prime Minister now should be long gone... (He) should just know that the gig's up."

Mr Johnson - who is in India pushing for a trade deal - missed the debate.

The government had tabled a counter proposal that would have seen any decision on a parliamentary probe put back until after a police inquiry and internal report into allegations that gatherings in Downing Street and other buildings breached the government's own pandemic laws.

But the government suddenly withdrew its proposal, and allowed Conservative MPs to vote how they wish on the proposal by the opposition Labour Party. A person familiar with the matter said ministers had realised the issue could not keep getting pushed back, while another said the Tories were worried about a repeat of an ethics row last year that hurt the party. The fact that the parliamentary committee that would investigate Mr Johnson has a Tory majority also limits the risk for him.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said he is not stepping down. Asked by reporters on his flight to India whether he will fight the next election, he replied: "Of course." Asked if he saw any circumstances where he could resign, he said: "Not a lot springs to mind at the moment."

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson yesterday said Britain hopes to complete a free trade deal with India by the end of this year, emphasising the need to reduce reliance on foreign oil and gas due to the Ukraine war.

"We're hoping to complete another free trade agreement with India by the end of the year, by the autumn," Mr Johnson told reporters in India's western state of Gujarat during the start of his two-day visit to the country.

India had abstained in a United Nations vote condemning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, causing concern among major Western countries.

But Mr Johnson's office had said before his visit that he would not lecture Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

"India and Russia have, historically, a very different relationship, perhaps than Russia and the UK have had over the last couple of decades. We have to reflect that reality, but clearly I'll be talking about it to Narendra Modi," Mr Johnson said.

"India and the UK both share anxieties about autocracies around the world. We're both democracies, and we want to stick together," Mr Johnson said, stressing the need to move away from relying on foreign hydrocarbons.

The talks would also focus on deepening the security and defence partnership, he said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS