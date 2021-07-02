Johnson lays on royal welcome for German chancellor Merkel on her final UK visit

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is laying on a royal welcome for Dr Angela Merkel on her final visit to Britain as chancellor, reaching out to Germany after five years of tension over Brexit.

Dr Merkel, who plans to stand down in the fall, is due to visit Mr Johnson at Chequers, his country retreat, and Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Friday (July 2).

The German leader will enjoy the rare privilege for a foreign leader of addressing the British Cabinet. To cap the visit, Mr Johnson will announce an academic medal in Dr Merkel's honour.

"Over the 16 years of Chancellor Merkel's tenure the UK-Germany relationship has been re-energised and re-invigorated for a new era," Mr Johnson said in a statement. "Our scientists, innovators and industrialists work together every day to make the world a better place."

The warm welcome contrasts with Britain's fractious divorce from the European Union, which soured relationships with Germany and other EU countries. Strains also emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic as Britain clashed with the EU over the trade in vaccines.

The reception for Dr Merkel is a message to her successor that Britain wants to burnish ties with Germany now that it has left the EU.

Strains are still in evidence after Britain and the bloc squabbled last month over the trade of chilled meats between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland, which remains tethered to EU rules under the Brexit deal brokered by Mr Johnson - a clash dubbed the "sausage war" by British media.

The coronavirus pandemic is also weighing on the relationship after Dr Merkel last month sought to persuade the EU to tighten restrictions on travellers from countries with high rates of the Delta variant, including Britain.

The effort came just as Britain relaxed rules on travelling to holiday spots such as Malta and Spain's Balearic Islands.

Spokesmen for Mr Johnson and Dr Merkel said they expect them to discuss the response to the pandemic and international travel rules.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday that Germany may ease travel restrictions on arrivals from Britain.

The visit is Dr Merkel's 22nd to Britain as chancellor. She will first head to Chequers to discuss deepening bilateral ties. She will be the first foreign leader to address the British Cabinet, albeit virtually, since US president Bill Clinton in 1997.

And the leaders plan to announce annual joint meetings of the British and German Cabinets, a new cultural dialogue between the two countries, and increased funding for youth exchanges.

To mark the visit by Dr Merkel - a physicist by training - Mr Johnson is also due to unveil an academic medal in her honour.

The 10,000-pound (S$18,581) prize, named after the German-born British astrophysicist Caroline Herschel, will be given every year to a Britain- or Germany-based female scientist who has excelled in astrophysics.

But perhaps the highlight for Dr Merkel will be the audience with the queen on Friday afternoon, a mark of respect for the chancellor who has led Germany since 2005.

After last month's Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, Dr Merkel said the meeting there with the 95-year-old monarch "was a special experience for everybody".

One topic that Mr Johnson may want to avoid is England's 2-0 defeat of Germany in soccer's European Championship on Tuesday.

Dr Merkel, a soccer fan, was "quite sad" about the loss, according to her spokesman Steffen Seibert.