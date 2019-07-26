Johnson gets straight down to business, plots new Brexit deal

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met his Brexiter-dominated team of senior ministers for the first time yesterday to plot how to persuade the European Union to agree to a new Brexit deal ahead of the Oct 31 exit deadline.

Mr Johnson told his new top team of ministers about the gargantuan challenges they were facing and how they were committed to delivering Brexit by the end of October.

"We have a momentous task ahead of us. At a pivotal moment in our country's history, we are now committed, all of us, to leaving the European Union on Oct 31 or, indeed, earlier - no ifs, no buts," he said at the start of the meeting, television footage showed.

Later, addressing the House of Commons, Mr Johnson stressed again his "absolute commitment" to leaving the EU on Oct 31 and said he would "turbo-charge" preparations for a no-deal divorce as he set out his priorities for government.

Mr Johnson, who will lead talks with the bloc, hopes Brussels will be willing to rethink its refusal to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement struck by his predecessor Theresa May.

He was scheduled to speak by telephone with the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker yesterday.

He also unveiled a new approach to drive independent trade policy and so will not have a commissioner from Britain taking a place in the new European Commission.

"I want to start unshackling our officials to undertake this new mission (to strike trade deals) right away. So we will not nominate a UK commissioner for the new commission taking office on Dec 1, under no circumstances," Mr Johnson told Parliament in his inaugural speech to the chamber.

Mr Johnson's dramatic rise to Britain's top job sets the world's fifth-largest economy up for a showdown with the EU and a potential constitutional crisis - or election - at home, as lawmakers have vowed to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

PM Lee congratulates British counterpart

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has sent a congratulatory letter to his British counterpart Boris Johnson who assumed office on Wednesday. In his letter, a copy of which was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, Mr Lee said that Mr Johnson's appointment came at a "pivotal moment of change, as the United Kingdom negotiates its future relationship with the European Union, and as countries everywhere strive to work out how they can coexist and cooperate in a new global environment". Mr Lee added: "As we navigate these complexities, I look forward to the United Kingdom continuing to stand up for free trade, multilateralism and a rules-based international order." He also said that this year was "particularly significant" for Singapore-UK relations, given that it marks the bicentenary of the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles, "which put Singapore on the course that has led us here today". "Singapore is a steadfast partner of the United Kingdom, with close ties underpinned by deep historical links," Mr Lee wrote. Mr Lee said he looked forward to working with Mr Johnson on the further development of the Partnership for the Future, which was launched in January this year. The partnership, which Mr Lee said reflected the "comprehensive and growing relationship" between Singapore and Britain, focuses on future-oriented issues such as the digital economy, sustainable innovation, defence and security, as well as youth, education and culture. Mr Lee also said he hoped that Mr Johnson would "find a chance to visit Singapore and the region again in the near future". Rebecca Lynne Tan

Britain's new leader promised to do a new Brexit deal with the bloc before Oct 31, but warned that if EU leaders refused - what he termed a "remote possibility" - then Britain would leave without a deal, "no ifs or buts".

"I am convinced that we can do a deal," Mr Johnson, 55, said on arrival on Wednesday at No. 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister's official residence, after meeting Queen Elizabeth, who formally requested that he form a government.

Mr Johnson's bet is that the threat of a no-deal Brexit will persuade the EU's biggest powers - Germany and France - to agree to revise the divorce deal.

The EU has so far repeatedly refused to countenance rewriting the Withdrawal Agreement part of the divorce deal, but has said it could change the so-called "Political Declaration"on future ties.

The bloc has congratulated Mr Johnson on his victory but was firm that it would not offer Britain better departure terms.

A total of 17 ministers in Mrs May's government either resigned or were sacked, creating a powerful new group of enemies in Parliament.

Most of Mr Johnson's senior appointees are Brexit supporters. Mr Sajid Javid, 49, was named as his Finance Minister. He is a eurosceptic who voted to remain in the 2016 referendum. Others are avowed Brexiters: Ms Priti Patel was appointed Interior Minister, Mr Dominic Raab was appointed Foreign Minister and Mr Stephen Barclay remained as Brexit Minister.

Mr Johnson also appointed Mr Dominic Cummings, the campaign director of the official Brexit Vote Leave campaign, as a senior adviser in Downing Street.

