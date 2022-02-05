Johnson fights to shore up authority as senior aides quit

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting yesterday to shore up his authority after a senior aide resigned over Mr Johnson's false claim that the leader of the opposition Labour Party failed to prosecute a notorious child sex abuser.

Mr Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority since Mrs Margaret Thatcher, has repeatedly refused to resign over revelations that he and some of his staff attended Downing Street parties during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Those revelations raised questions about his often chaotic style of leadership and have led to the greatest threat to him since he took office. They follow a series of other scandals.

Mr Johnson admitted that problems needed to be fixed at the heart of Downing Street, which serves as both his home and the nerve centre of the British state.

Ms Munira Mirza, his head of policy who had worked with him for 14 years, resigned on Thursday over Mr Johnson's claim that Labour leader Keir Starmer failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile during his time as director of public prosecutions.

Mr Johnson's finance minister, Mr Rishi Sunak, said pointedly that he would not have made such a remark.

Mr Starmer has cast Mr Johnson's comment as a ridiculous slur - and conspiracy theory - that shows Mr Johnson is unfit to be Britain's leader.

Ministers presented three additional resignations that followed Ms Mirza's as evidence that Mr Johnson was fixing the problems at Downing Street and "taking charge", though there remained considerable anger at Mr Johnson within his own party.

On Thursday, three of his top aides - chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, principal private secretary Martin Reynolds, and director of communications Jack Doyle - all resigned.

"I'm deeply troubled by what's going on," Mr Huw Merriman, a Conservative lawmaker who chairs the transport select committee, told BBC radio.

Mr Merriman said that if a prime minister did not shape up, then he would have to go, adding that many Conservative voters were upset and saddened about the recent events.

A member of Mr Johnson's policy unit also quit yesterday, said the editor of the Conservative Home website.

Downing Street declined immediate comment.

While opposition parties and some of Mr Johnson's own lawmakers have called on him to quit, there is concern that toppling a British leader at this juncture would leave the West weakened as it faces a potential military crisis in Ukraine.

With inflation soaring at the fastest rate in 30 years, anger at the government is likely to deepen ahead of the May local election.

Leading rivals within the Conservative Party include Mr Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 360 Conservative MPs in Parliament must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee.

A snap poll by YouGov conducted on Monday showed that 63 per cent of voters wanted Mr Johnson to resign, while another YouGov poll showed just 31 per cent thought he would resign.

When asked what was going on in Downing Street, junior energy minister Greg Hands told Sky: "Resignations have been made, resignations have been accepted."

He added: "This is the Prime Minister taking charge."

