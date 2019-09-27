Johnson faces fury in Parliament after Brexit showdown

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced a backlash from furious lawmakers over his use of charged and confrontational language in Parliament about opponents of his Brexit plan, while the Speaker of the House of Commons warned that the country's political culture had turned "toxic."

In a raucous and bad-tempered debate on Wednesday, Mr Johnson characterised an opposition law ordering a Brexit delay as a "surrender act" and a "humiliation Bill", and said that delaying Brexit would "betray" voters. He also dismissed as "humbug" concerns that his language might endanger legislators.

Mr Johnson took office two months ago with a "do or die" promise that Britain will leave the European Union on the scheduled date of Oct 31, with or without a divorce deal. He is pitting himself against lawmakers determined to avoid a no-deal exit, which economists say would disrupt trade with the EU and plunge the UK into recession,

Opponents accuse him of fomenting extremism with his people-versus-politicians rhetoric. Some in Parliament have warned Mr Johnson to be more cautious, given the 2016 killing of legislator Jo Cox. The Labour lawmaker was murdered a week before Britain's EU membership referendum by a far-right attacker shouting "death to traitors".

Labour lawmaker Paula Sherriff brought up the death of Ms Cox - and the death threats many legislators face - and implored the Prime Minister to stop using "pejorative" language. There was uproar after Mr Johnson replied: "I've never heard such humbug in all my life."

Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan later tweeted that "we all need to remind ourselves of the effect of everything we say on those watching us", and Mr Johnson was criticised by members of several parties and by Ms Cox's widower.

Mr Brendan Cox said he felt "a bit sick" at the way her name was being used. "The best way to honour Jo is for all of us (no matter our views) to stand up for what we believe in, passionately and with determination. But never to demonise the other side and always hold onto what we have in common," he tweeted.

Wednesday's fiery session of Parliament came a day after Britain's Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Mr Johnson's suspension of Parliament until Oct 14 had the effect of stymieing its scrutiny of the government over Brexit. The court declared the suspension void.

Emotions spilled over as Parliament returned and opposition legislators demanded Mr Johnson apologise and resign for breaking the law. But Mr Johnson ignored calls to step down or apologise, showing no sign of contrition and instead redoubling his attacks on lawmakers he accused of blocking Brexit.

Meanwhile, Commons Speaker John Bercow urged moderation, saying: "There was an atmosphere in the chamber worse than any I've known in my 22 years in the House. The culture was toxic."

Mr Bercow implored Members of Parliament to "treat each other as opponents, not as enemies".

Mr Johnson says he wants to strike a deal with the bloc, but the EU says it is still waiting for useful proposals to come from Britain to unblock stalled negotiations.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier yesterday said he is "still ready to work on any new legal and operational proposal" from Mr Johnson, but indicated insufficient progress had been achieved in the past few weeks. "We are still waiting," he said. The EU had a deal with the UK on departure terms, but it was rejected in the British Parliament. Mr Johnson wants to drastically renegotiate the agreement or leave without a deal on Oct 31.

In the 2016 referendum, 17.4 million voters, or 52 per cent, backed Brexit while 16.1 million, or 48 per cent, voted to remain. But after more than three years, it remains unclear how, when or even whether the country will leave the bloc it joined in 1973.

Mr Nicholas Soames, grandson of Britain's World War II leader Winston Churchill, has said the atmosphere in the chamber was the most poisonous he could remember in 37 years in Parliament. "I despair, to be frank," said the 71-year-old who was expelled from the Conservative Party for rebelling against the Johnson government along with 20 other MPs.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS

