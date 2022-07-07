Johnson faces Cabinet crisis as ministers quit

The government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in a meltdown after two of his most senior ministers resigned, followed by no less than 30 junior ministers and other officials, all claiming that they no longer had confidence in Mr Johnson's conduct and leadership.

In what will go down as one of the most dramatic British political upsets in recent times, finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid tendered their resignations to Mr Johnson within 20 minutes of each other on Tuesday evening.

That was followed by a seemingly never-ending chain of other resignations, with more than 20 junior ministers announcing that they were leaving the Cabinet after Mr Johnson failed to re-establish his authority during parliamentary debates yesterday.

Defying further calls for him to step down, Mr Johnson told a parliamentary panel that it would not be "responsible" for him to quit right now.

"I look at the issues that this country faces... I look at the biggest war in Europe for 80 years," he said.

"And I cannot, for the life of me, see how it is responsible just to walk away from that."

But it is hard to see how he can survive such an unprecedented wave of defections.

He has spent months battling a wave of political scandals, entailing what journalists in London often refer to as his "complicated relationship with the truth".

The most prominent scandal involved revelations that while the entire country was ordered into strict lockdowns during the pandemic, Mr Johnson and some of his closest advisers either organised or tolerated various parties at his official residence in Downing Street.

He claimed to be unaware that these were parties, and continued to minimise his responsibility, even after a police inquiry decided to impose a fine on him, in what was a legal first for any British prime minister.

He then faced another string of bizarre scandals after an MP from his ruling party was jailed for sexually harassing a minor, while another was forced to resign after he was caught watching pornography on his mobile phone during a parliamentary debate.

The scandal that prompted the mass resignation of ministers erupted last week when Mr Chris Pincher, a deputy chief parliamentary whip for the ruling Conservatives, abruptly resigned after he allegedly groped two men at a dinner party.

Mr Johnson, who appointed Mr Pincher to enforce internal order within the ruling party, sought to defend himself against fresh accusations of bad judgment by claiming he was unaware that similar accusations of sexual misconduct had dogged Mr Pincher throughout his parliamentary career.

Recently, Mr Johnson has sent minister after minister into the TV studios to repeat the same message of ignorance.

But the claim was ultimately disproved by a former top diplomat, Mr Simon McDonald, who attested that Mr Johnson was informed of the same unacceptable behaviour by Mr Pincher as far back as 2019.

The episode confirmed what has now become the norm: In each scandal, the Prime Minister's initial version of events is ultimately exposed as untrue.

The resignations of Mr Sunak and Mr Javid are a significant blow to Mr Johnson: The two men are considered among the most capable of his administration.

But the justification both ministers gave for leaving government is genuinely devastating.

"The public rightly expects government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously," Mr Sunak wrote in his resignation letter, implying that the Prime Minister meets none of these criteria.

"I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for, and that is why I am resigning," he added.

Mr Javid said he could "no longer continue in good conscience" under Mr Johnson, who had lost the minister's confidence.

The Prime Minister has scrambled to fill the gaps on his front bench.

Mr Nadhim Zahawi, who served as education secretary, was named finance minister, and Mr Stephen Barclay, the Prime Minister's chief of staff, was moved to the post of health secretary.

Still, there are serious doubts over whether Mr Johnson can survive such an unprecedented blow to his authority.

Last month, the Prime Minister survived a vote of no confidence in his own party despite 40 per cent of his backbench MPs voting for his removal.

Under the Conservative Party's regulations, no further leadership vote can be held for 12 months.

However, MPs can change the party rules and hold another leadership vote before July 21, when Parliament rises for the summer break.

The only potential consolation for the Prime Minister was an expression of support from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who claimed that she does not think this is the time to quit.

Ms Truss, who is often touted as a potential leader of the party, told the media that the war in Ukraine requires the continuation of the current government.

But the public seems to disagree.

The latest opinion polls indicate that a majority of even traditional Conservative voters want Mr Johnson to go.

And unless he offers his resig-nation over the next few days, a formal leadership challenge looks inevitable.