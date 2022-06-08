Johnson faces British Parliament for first time since winning no-confidence vote

LONDON (AFP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a boisterous Parliament on Wednesday (June 8) in his first appearance before lawmakers since narrowly fending off a damaging no-confidence vote from his own Conservative MPs.

His backers are likely to stage a noisy show of support when he steps up for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions.

Critics, however, have warned the political crisis is not over for the embattled prime minister after more than 40 per cent of his own MPs voted against him in Monday's no-confidence vote.

Mr Johnson, who called the 211-148 vote a "convincing result", has vowed to plough on, saying it was time to "draw a line" under questions about his leadership and the "Partygate" controversy over lockdown-breaking events in Downing Street.

The prime minister's team has tried to regain the offensive by pointing to a set-piece speech expected in the coming days on new economic support measures, as Britons struggle with a cost-of-living crisis.

But many question whether Mr Johnson can recover voters' trust, as the party braces itself for two Westminster by-elections this month and an upcoming investigation by MPs into whether he lied to Parliament over "Partygate".

Even without any obvious candidate to succeed him, former Tory party leader William Hague this week argued that Mr Johnson should now "look for an honourable exit".

Comparing Monday's margin to votes that ultimately toppled Mr Johnson's predecessors Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, Mr Hague said it showed "a greater level of rejection than any Tory leader has ever endured and survived".

"Deep inside, he should recognise that, and turn his mind to getting out in a way that spares party and country such agonies and uncertainties," Mr Hague wrote in The Times.

'War of attrition'

The Guardian reported on Wednesday that rebel Conservative MPs were drawing up plans for "vote strikes" to paralyse the government's legislative agenda, as happened at the end of Ms May's stint in office.

The newspaper also said the prime minister now faces a "war of attrition", with the rebels pushing to remove him despite his narrow victory in the no-confidence vote.

Mr Johnson, 57, needed the backing of 180 of the 359 Conservatives MPs to survive the vote. Most of his Cabinet publicly backed him in the secret ballot. But more than 40 per cent of the parliamentary party did not.

The scale of the revolt "constitutes a crisis for Downing Street", King's College London politics professor Anand Menon said.

"I think there's very little doubt that the vulnerability of the prime minister is going to be the single greatest factor shaping what this government does for the foreseeable future," Prof Menon told AFP.