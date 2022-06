Johnson expected to face confidence vote this week

LONDON • Officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party expect a challenge to his leadership this week and have pencilled in a vote for Wednesday, the British Sunday Times newspaper reported.

A growing number of Conservative lawmakers have said they have lost faith in Mr Johnson's government over a "partygate" scandal, with some saying they have submitted letters to officially call for a vote of confidence in their leader.

At least 54 Conservative Members of Parliament are required to formally request a confidence vote to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee for one to be triggered. The letters are confidential so only the chairman of the committee knows how many have been submitted.

More than 25 lawmakers have gone public with their letters so far and the Times said party officials and rebel lawmakers believed they were on the verge of the 54 threshold, with one believing the key number had already been passed.

"Officers of the 1922 executive have already pencilled in Wednesday as the day for the leadership vote," the newspaper reported.

Mr Johnson's Conservatives are defending two parliamentary seats in by-elections later this month after the sitting lawmakers were forced to resign - one for watching pornography in Parliament and the other after being convicted of sexually abusing a boy.

A poll for the newspaper found that the opposition Labour Party was 20 points ahead of the Conservatives in the seat of Wakefield in Yorkshire.

According to a J. L. Partners survey of 501 adults in Wakefield, the main opposition Labour Party has 48 per cent support. Wakefield is one of the historically Labour-voting constituencies in northern England - the so-called Red Wall - that helped deliver a huge majority for Mr Johnson in the 2019 General Election.

While the Conservative Party has just 28 per cent, much of its decline comes from voters turning to the Greens and the Liberal Democrats rather than to Labour - a factor that could potentially prove less damaging to Mr Johnson.

Asked if he believed there would be a vote of confidence in Mr Johnson this week, Transport Minister Grant Shapps told BBC TV: "No I don't."

He added that governments often suffered poor polling in mid-term, and that Mr Johnson would win any vote.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly apologised for his conduct after an official report found both he and Downing Street officials broke stringent laws that his government made during the Covid-19 pandemic, holding alcohol-fuelled gatherings at the height of lockdowns.

He was jeered by the public when he arrived at a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II last Friday.

Mr Johnson has said he will not resign because there are too many challenges facing the government and it would not be responsible to walk away.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG