Johnson defiant after MPs vote to delay Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will press on with his Brexit strategy, despite MPs backing the principle of a further delay to the process. Mr Johnson intends to introduce legislation tomorrow to implement the deal he negotiated with the European Union, hoping he could still have it approved by the end of this month.

Conservative rebel MPs and opposition parties yesterday joined hands in voting by 322 to 306 to postpone approval of the deal until he specifies in a new and detailed law what the arrangements with the European Union would mean in practice for the British people. The EU said it was up to the UK to "inform it of the next steps".