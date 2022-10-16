Jeremy Hunt a political survivor thrust into heart of economic storm

LONDON - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt is a mild-mannered political survivor who will require all of his considerable experience to calm an economy and government beset by chaos.

Mr Hunt, 55, was health secretary under Mr David Cameron, and foreign secretary under Ms Theresa May, but found himself on the sidelines after Mr Boris Johnson defeated him to become party leader in 2019.

After another failed leadership attempt in 2022 following Mr Johnson's political demise, Mr Hunt suddenly finds himself thrust into the heart of the economic and political storm.

Mr Hunt hails from the centre of the Conservative Party, and his appointment indicates Prime Minister Liz Truss wants to appease those MPs already plotting to remove her after her tax-cutting budget sparked market chaos.

He saw unbroken Cabinet service from the Tory election victory in 2010 to his leadership defeat in 2019.

A supporter of remaining in the European Union, Mr Hunt was relegated to the backbenches when the pro-Brexit Mr Johnson took charge.

As the culture, media and sport minister, he was under intense pressure to resign in 2012 over his contacts with Mr Rupert Murdoch during a phone-hacking scandal involving the mogul's media empire.

However, Mr Hunt toughed it out and the judge-led inquiry into press ethics exonerated him of bias towards Mr Murdoch's News Corporation in its bid to take over broadcaster BSkyB.

Mr Hunt was promoted to health secretary, one of the hardest jobs in the Cabinet at the time, as the government implemented long-lasting austerity measures in the wake of the 2008 economic crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of National Health Service workers went on strike in 2014 for the first time in 32 years following Mr Hunt's rejection of an across-the-board pay rise.

But he remained in the role as Ms May took charge following the 2016 vote to leave the EU, only leaving when Mr Johnson quit the Foreign Office in July 2018 over Ms May's Brexit policy.

Born on Nov 1, 1966, Mr Hunt is the eldest son of Admiral Nicholas Hunt, who was the fleet commander-in-chief from 1985 to 1987, one of the highest positions in the Royal Navy.

He grew up in Godalming, south-west of London, and now represents the local South West Surrey constituency in Parliament.

After university, he worked as a management consultant and later an English language teacher in Japan. He speaks fluent Japanese.

He is married to Lucia, who is from China. They have a son and two daughters. She told The Mail on Sunday newspaper that he calls her "Precious" and she calls him "Big Rice" - based on her grandmother's mispronunciation of Jeremy.

"He is kind, he is always generous, he cares about his family, and he is very strong," she said.

