Jail threat for influencers under tough new French law against undeclared advertising

PARIS - Influencers in France face the threat of prison sentences or major fines under new legislation adopted by Parliament on Thursday that is aimed at cracking down on undeclared advertising and fraud.

Touted as an effort to ensure online personalities face the same advertising rules as traditional media, the Bill has made its way through Parliament with cross-party support since March, culminating with a vote by the Senate on Thursday.

“The law of the jungle is over,” said Mr Arthur Delaporte of the opposition Socialist Party who jointly sponsored the legislation with Mr Stephane Vojetta from the ruling Renaissance party.

“We can be proud of this unprecedented agreement,” Senator Amel Gacquerre, who piloted the legislation in the senate, said after the vote.

France is estimated to have around 150,000 influencers, many of whom have a modest audience, but some have millions of subscribers and help set trends in sectors from fashion to video games.

Their commercial activities – accepting money in exchange for promoting a product – are often undeclared and until now they have lacked a specific legal status in France.

The legislation will in theory force them to post the word “advertising” or “commercial partnership” when discussing products they have been paid to advertise, and make a formal contract mandatory.

It prohibits the promotion of cosmetic surgery, tobacco and some financial products and medical devices.

It also tightens rules for promoting sports betting and lottery games, which will be restricted to platforms that have the capacity to prohibit access to minors, such as YouTube.

Violators of the rules could face punishments of up to two years in prison and €300,000 (S$435,000) fines.

“The party is over for all of those that think you can cheat on the Internet,” Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire declared earlier this month.

“Influencers create jobs, value. They are in the most part extremely creative, imaginative and bring a lot to the French economy,” he told the BFM news channel. “Then there are few troublemakers who manipulate, who use their role badly, and cheat consumers.”

Some experts say police and prosecutors will face difficulties enforcing the rules for such a huge number of online creators, however, with many of them based overseas in different jurisdictions but viewable in France.