'It's too quiet': Tensions take toll on Ukraine front line

MARYINKA (AFP) - As international tensions have risen over their country's fate, Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches of war-ravaged Maryinka have been living a strange paradox.

For even as fears have rocketed over a possible full-scale Russian invasion, they have seen a drop in the number of shells and bullets coming their way from Moscow-backed separatists.

"It's too quiet," Ukrainian serviceman Botsman, 49, told AFP, giving only his call sign in line with military regulations.

"It's unsettling, like the calm before a storm."

The West's attention is currently focused on the more than 100,000 Russian troops parked on Ukraine's border, but Kyiv has been locked in a festering conflict with Moscow-backed rebels for almost eight years.

The violence along the eastern front line has ebbed and flowed at a relatively low intensity for a long time and, according to Botsman, recently subsided.

Still, he said, on Monday (Feb 7) alone his position came under fire from enemy mortars and rocket-propelled grenades. The odd explosion was also audible when AFP journalists visited.

"Autumn was busy," said Botsman. "They used to keep us awake at night, ruin our meals, but now it's quiet." But he added: "I'm sure they know we're here, where we are and how many of us there are."

Worried calls from home

Despite the increased tensions not much has changed in practical terms for those stationed amid the snow-covered ruins of Maryinka, on the fringes of the separatist-held city of Donetsk, said Botsman.

"Our duties carry on as usual," he said, except that more mobile observation has been deployed to monitor enemy movements.

But the dire warnings from Ukraine's Western allies of a possible conflict on a far greater scale - splashed across media worldwide - are fraying nerves.

"In terms of morale, it's difficult," he said.

"The calls coming from home are very disturbing. I have to reassure my relatives." Soldiers are doing what they can to cope with the tension.