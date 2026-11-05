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Italy's Meloni warns Europe risks irrelevance in Ukraine peace talks

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FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME, Nov 5 - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday Europe risked becoming irrelevant in any Ukraine peace negotiations unless it ends competing diplomatic initiatives and agrees on a single representative empowered to speak on its behalf.

• In a letter to EU Council President Antonio Costa, Meloni says proliferation of different negotiating formats is making Europe less credible and giving the impression it is proceeding in "random order"

• Says she is not seeking a place at the negotiating table for herself or Italy, but Rome will not accept commitments being negotiated without an EU mandate

• Calls for EU leaders to decide who should represent the bloc in negotiations and what mandate that person should have

• Asks for the issue to be discussed at an informal European Council in Dublin next week, with a formal decision to be taken at a December summit following coordination with Britain, Norway and other European partners REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.