Italy's Meloni visits Norway to boost energy, critical minerals ties

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FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives to deliver a joint statement with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever following their meeting at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, Italy, September 7, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/ File Photo

ROME, Sept 17 - Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is making the first official visit by an Italian leader to Norway in nearly 15 years on Thursday, seeking to deepen cooperation in areas including energy, critical minerals and defence, Italian sources said.

Meloni is due to meet Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in Oslo and attend a dinner with business representatives from both countries aimed at promoting bilateral investment.

The trip is part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between Rome and Oslo, with a view to consolidating strategic cooperation in energy and expanding it into other sectors, the sources said.

Daily La Stampa reported that the chief executives of defence group Leonardo and ship builder Fincantieri would accompany Meloni to Oslo.

As Italy seeks to diversify energy supplies amid market volatility linked to the U.S. conflict with Iran, Meloni has in recent months visited key gas-producing partners including Algeria and Azerbaijan to reinforce relations.

Norwegian energy group Vaar Energi is majority-owned by Italy's Eni.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Meloni and Stoere would also discuss major international issues, including Ukraine and developments in the Arctic, which Rome sees as a "natural area" for closer cooperation. REUTERS