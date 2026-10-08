Italy's Meloni secures final approval for contested electoral reform

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ROME, Oct 8 - Italy's lower house of parliament gave final approval on Thursday to a fiercely contested electoral reform championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni which could play a key role in the outcome of a national election due next year.

Meloni says the new rules are intended to increase the prospect of stable government. The centre-left opposition says the goal is to boost her chances of retaining power.

In a secret ballot, lawmakers approved by 227 votes to 164 a bill introducing a fully proportional electoral system (PR), with a seat bonus guaranteeing a parliamentary majority to any alliance winning more than 42% of the vote.

Under the previous rules, around two-thirds of lawmakers were elected through PR, with the remainder chosen in first-past-the-post constituencies which analysts said may have favoured the opposition.

'WHOEVER WINS MUST BE ABLE TO GOVERN'

"We are introducing rules designed to promote the stability and the parliamentary cohesion of any government," Meloni posted on X after the vote. "Whoever wins must be able to govern."

In a heated debate, centre-left lawmakers accused the government of flouting democracy by forcing through the new voting rules ahead of an election, against the will of the opposition.

"Go ahead and change the electoral law, we will win in any case under any voting system," said Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein.

Meloni's right-wing government last month celebrated almost four years in power, making it Italy's longest-lasting since World War Two.

However, her coalition is now trailing the opposition in opinion polls as a new far-right group, National Future, erodes the support of the ruling parties.

COALITION TENSIONS

Final approval of the reform required four parliamentary votes and capped months of coalition infighting that cast doubt on Meloni's grip on her alliance ahead of next year's election.

The tensions centred on an element of the reform allowing voters to choose their preferred candidates among party lists, reducing the power of the leaders to control which ones are elected.

A compromise was eventually found by which candidates at the top of the lists are automatically given preference, leaving intact the power of the party chiefs to determine most of the candidates who get into parliament.

"To those who hoped to see the center-right divided, today we responded with facts: we are united, cohesive, and determined to carry forward the commitments made to citizens," Meloni said. REUTERS