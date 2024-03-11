Italy’s Meloni and allies keep control of Abruzzo region

ROME – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her right-wing allies have kept control of the central region of Abruzzo, election results on March 11 showed, bouncing back from a shock defeat in Sardinia two weeks ago.

The result will give Ms Meloni a boost ahead of European elections due in June, cementing the position of her Brothers of Italy party as the predominant force in Italian politics.

With almost all the ballots counted from the regional election on March 10, the right-wing incumbent Governor Marco Marsilio had secured more than 53 per cent of the vote, while the candidate supported by all major opposition parties took some 46.5 per cent.

The result was a blow to the centre-left bloc, which had laid aside its many internal rivalries to campaign together.

It had hoped for a repeat of its recent success in Sardinia, where Ms Meloni’s candidate was ousted from power.

Ms Meloni’s party won some 24 per cent of the vote in the mountainous Abruzzo, well ahead of the second-largest group, the centre-left Democratic Party, which took 20.4 per cent.

It was a mixed night for the Ms Meloni’s allies.

While the centre-right Forza Italia party performed more strongly than expected, winning more than 13 per cent, the League, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, took just 7.6 per cent, underscoring its recent decline. REUTERS