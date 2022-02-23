Italy's Etna spews smoke and ash, forcing airport closure

CATANIA • Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes, belched smoke and ash in a new eruption on Monday, briefly forcing the closure of the airport in Catania, in Sicily, Italy.

The ash cloud rose 10km into the air above a crater on the south-east of the volcano, the INGV National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology said on Twitter.

The nearby Vincenzo Bellini international airport in Catania closed at lunchtime on Monday. Although it reopened after about two hours, it warned of delays. Ash covered roads, balconies and the roofs of buildings in towns nearby, Italy's civil protection agency said.

The INGV said it had recorded a gradual rise in volcanic-seismic tremors - induced by escaping gases - which could be a sign Etna is heading towards another spectacular burst of fiery lava fountaining, known as paroxysmal activity.

At 3,324m, Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.

