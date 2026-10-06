Italy's electoral reform clears initial confidence vote hurdle
ROME, Oct 6 - Italy's lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved part of a fiercely contested electoral reform championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni which could be a factor in deciding an election due next year.
• Parliament approved the first articles of the bill in two confidence votes in the lower house.
• The second vote was passed with 227 votes in favour, 149 against and three abstentions. The first had passed by a similarly comfortable margin.
• Final approval of the package is expected on Thursday in a secret ballot.
• Meloni could resign if the bill is rejected.
• It introduces a fully proportional electoral system, with a seat bonus guaranteeing a parliamentary majority to any alliance winning more than 42% of the vote.
• Meloni's right-wing coalition faces an election by the end of next year.
• Latest speculation points to a possible vote in May 2027 to coincide with local elections in major cities. REUTERS