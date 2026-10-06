Italy's electoral reform clears initial confidence vote hurdle

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FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni applauds as she delivers closing remarks at a rally celebrating her government's record as the longest-serving administration in Italy's republican history, in Bari, Italy, September 4, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME, Oct 6 - Italy's lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved part of a fiercely contested electoral reform championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni which could be a factor in deciding an election due next year.

• Parliament approved the first articles of the bill in two confidence votes in the lower house.

• The second vote was passed with 227 votes in favour, 149 against and three abstentions. The first had passed by a similarly comfortable margin.

• Final approval of the package is expected on Thursday in a secret ballot.

• Meloni could resign if the bill is rejected.

• It introduces a fully proportional electoral system, with a seat bonus guaranteeing a parliamentary majority to any alliance winning more than 42% of the vote.

• Meloni's right-wing coalition faces an election by the end of next year.

• Latest speculation points to a possible vote in May 2027 to coincide with local elections in major cities. REUTERS