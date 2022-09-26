Italy's centre-left Democratic Party concedes election defeat

ROME - Italy's main centre-left group, the Democratic Party (PD), conceded defeat early Monday in a national election and said it would be the largest opposition force in the next Parliament.

"This is a sad evening for the country," Ms Debora Serracchiani, a senior PD lawmaker, told reporters in the party's first official comment on the result.

"(The right) has the majority in Parliament, but not in the country."

Provisional results showed that a right-wing alliance led by Ms Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party had won around 43 per cent of the vote and was on course for a clear majority in Parliament.

Ms Meloni's alliance, which includes Mr Matteo Salvini's League and Mr Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, will win about 43 per cent of the vote for the crucial Upper House, according to projections from RAI, the public broadcaster.

That would give the bloc at least 114 seats in the Senate, where 104 votes are required for a majority, putting her in line to become the country's first female prime minister.

"It's a pretty decisive outcome," said Geoffrey Yu, a senior FX strategist at Bank of New York Mellon in London. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG