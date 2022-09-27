Italy votes for far right-led government

ROME - Ms Giorgia Meloni struck a conciliatory tone after her election win, pledging to govern for all Italians as she was poised to lead the country's most right-wing government since World War II.

Ms Meloni's coalition, which includes Mr Matteo Salvini's League and Mr Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia parties, was credited with about 44 per cent of votes in Sunday's election, according to preliminary results from the Interior Ministry. A left-wing bloc trailed behind at about 26 per cent. The right-wing alliance was on track to win a clear Senate majority.

"This is the time for responsibility," Ms Meloni, who heads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, said in an election night speech.

"If we are called to govern the nation, we will do so for all Italians, we will do it with the aim of uniting this people, of exalting what unites it rather than what divides it."

Ms Meloni was due to give a news conference later on Monday.

One of her first challenges will be to draft a budget plan, to be submitted to Parliament and the European Union, and to be approved by year-end.

Mr Salvini, whose party is weaker after sliding to about 9 per cent in the vote, told reporters on Monday that he was banking on the next government lasting the full five-year parliamentary term.

"With Giorgia, we'll work together for a long time," Mr Salvini said. Near final results showed the rightist bloc should have a solid majority in both Houses of Parliament, potentially ending years of upheaval and fragile coalitions.

The result is the latest success for the right movement in Europe after a breakthrough for the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats in an election earlier in September and advances made by the National Rally in France in June.

Ms Meloni has played down her party's post-fascist roots, portraying it as a mainstream group like Britain's Conservatives.

She has pledged to back Western policy on Ukraine and not take risks with Italy's fragile finances.

Ms Meloni and her allies face a daunting list of challenges, including soaring energy prices, war in Ukraine and a renewed economic slowdown.