Italy votes for far right-led government

ROME - Ms Giorgia Meloni struck a conciliatory tone after her election win, pledging to govern for all Italians as she was poised to lead the country's most right-wing government since World War II.
Ms Meloni's coalition, which includes Mr Matteo Salvini's League and Mr Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia parties, was credited with about 44 per cent of votes in Sunday's election, according to preliminary results from the Interior Ministry. A left-wing bloc trailed behind at about 26 per cent. The right-wing alliance was on track to win a clear Senate majority.
"This is the time for responsibility," Ms Meloni, who heads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, said in an election night speech.
"If we are called to govern the nation, we will do so for all Italians, we will do it with the aim of uniting this people, of exalting what unites it rather than what divides it."
Ms Meloni was due to give a news conference later on Monday.
One of her first challenges will be to draft a budget plan, to be submitted to Parliament and the European Union, and to be approved by year-end.
Mr Salvini, whose party is weaker after sliding to about 9 per cent in the vote, told reporters on Monday that he was banking on the next government lasting the full five-year parliamentary term.
"With Giorgia, we'll work together for a long time," Mr Salvini said. Near final results showed the rightist bloc should have a solid majority in both Houses of Parliament, potentially ending years of upheaval and fragile coalitions.
The result is the latest success for the right movement in Europe after a breakthrough for the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats in an election earlier in September and advances made by the National Rally in France in June.
Ms Meloni has played down her party's post-fascist roots, portraying it as a mainstream group like Britain's Conservatives.
She has pledged to back Western policy on Ukraine and not take risks with Italy's fragile finances.
Ms Meloni and her allies face a daunting list of challenges, including soaring energy prices, war in Ukraine and a renewed economic slowdown.
Her coalition government is unlikely to be installed before end-October and Prime Minister Mario Draghi remains at the head of a caretaker administration.
The leaders of Italy's opposition parties on Monday blamed their defeat on a lack of unity and on voters choosing a path of populism.
Mr Enrico Letta, head of the opposition Democratic Party (PD), announced he would stand down. "My leadership will come to an end as soon as the (party) congress identifies a new one," he told a news conference at the PD headquarters in Rome.
Mr Letta - whose party got around 19 per cent of votes - said the rightist victory had its roots in the decision by the Five Star Movement (M5S) to withdraw support from the national unity administration of Mr Draghi in July.
This led to the resignation of the former European Central Bank chief, bringing to an end Mr Letta's plans to forge a electoral alliance with the M5S, which got around 15 per cent of the vote thanks to a strong performance in the south.
M5S leader Giuseppe Conte said overnight it was the PD's fault if it proved impossible for the centre left to win. "They have undermined a political offer that could have been competitive against this centre right," Mr Conte said.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said Washington looked forward to working with Italy's new government, but would encourage respect for human rights.
"We are eager to work with Italy's government on our shared goals: supporting a free and independent Ukraine, respecting human rights and building a sustainable economic future," Mr Blinken wrote on Twitter.
