Coronavirus: Italy under curfew while Paris faces further restrictions

ROME • Italy will from today impose a nationwide curfew and new lockdowns in some of its regions to stem a surge in coronavirus cases.

About 60 million residents will be required to stay home from 10pm to 5am except for work or health reasons under the new decree. The new curbs are set to run through Dec 3.

Under the new rules, the country's regions will be divided into risk zones based on how quickly the virus is spreading and availability of hospital beds, among other factors. "We don't have alternatives," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday.

In the handful of high-risk "red zones", retail stores not selling essential goods are to shut, people will not be allowed to move freely except for work, health and emergency reasons, and from travelling outside their home town or city.

Red-zone areas include the prosperous northern region of Lombardy and neighbouring Piedmont.

Italy has reported 790,377 cases, including the 30,550 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. Nearly 39,800 people have died from the virus in the country.

Meanwhile, the French capital will be placed under more restrictions to curb the worsening pandemic, including a requirement for more shops to close in the evening, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told BFM TV yesterday. Ms Hidalgo said this would entail shutting down certain shops selling takeaway food and drink at 10pm, which would come on top of the existing lockdown imposed throughout France.

President Emmanuel Macron imposed a new lockdown last month, forcing non-essential shops to close and making people use signed documents to justify being out on the streets.

Nevertheless, the authorities believed more measures were needed in Paris as they felt there were still too many people out in the French capital late at night.

On Wednesday, France reported 40,558 new Covid-19 cases and a further 385 deaths, taking the country's total death toll from the pandemic to 38,674. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stands at around 1.5 million.

