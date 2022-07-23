Italy to hold September election after PM resigns

ROME • Italy will hold a snap national election on Sept 25 after Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned following the collapse of his national unity government.

It will be the first autumn national election for more than a century in Italy, where the second half of the year is normally taken up with getting the budget law through Parliament.

It is likely to be a fractious campaign fought in the fierce summer heat in a drought-hit country.

A bloc of conservative parties, led by the far-right Brothers of Italy, looks likely to win a clear majority at the ballot, a study of opinion polls showed this week.

The eurosceptic Brothers of Italy party and the pro-Russian, anti-immigration League are together polling at almost 40 per cent of the vote. With their ally Forza Italia, the right-leaning party led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi, they could secure 45 to 48 per cent, according to recent estimates.

Aside from European Union Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni - who denounced the "irresponsible" parties who withdrew their support from Mr Draghi, namely the Brothers of Italy, League and Forza Italia - Western leaders and officials have reacted cautiously to this week's events.

But there are concerns behind the scenes due to the fact that Mr Draghi, who visited Kyiv in June with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an EU show of support, "was an important stabilising factor", according to a European diplomat based in Rome.

"Whatever the shape of the future government, political, economic and military support for Ukraine must continue without hindrance," the diplomat told Agence France-Presse.

As Mr Draghi's government crumbled, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered thanks for his support while remaining diplomatic about who might follow, tweeting: "I'm convinced that the active support of the Italian people for Ukraine will continue!"

Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni has condemned Russia's aggression in Ukraine, in the name of state sovereignty, and defended aid sent to Kyiv.

For Italian geopolitics expert Alfio Sciaresa, "a nationalist-conservative coalition would probably have volatile policies, with many internal tensions linked to the different international positions of the three parties".

Mr Draghi, an unelected former central banker who has led a broad coalition for almost 18 months, handed in his resignation on Thursday and was asked by President Sergio Mattarella to stay on in a caretaker capacity.

"We must deal with the emergencies related to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation and the cost of energy," Mr Draghi told Cabinet colleagues.

He said that the government must also implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan that sees Italy tapping billions of euros of post-pandemic EU funds in return for reforms.

Although the vote is set for the end of September, it might take weeks of haggling before a new administration is sworn in.

Mr Draghi's coalition crumbled on Wednesday when three of his main partners snubbed a confidence vote he had called to try to end divisions and renew their troubled alliance.

He had sought to reassert his authority as parties began to pull in different directions before the planned end of the legislature in the first half of next year.

Italian bonds and stocks sold off sharply on concerns that the political crisis would delay reforms and that the new government might be a tougher partner for the EU.

The Brothers of Italy welcomed the news of the election, which was not scheduled until the first half of next year. If the conservative bloc wins the September ballot, Ms Meloni will decide who should be prime minister and might promote herself to the top job.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE