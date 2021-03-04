Italy to give just one Covid-19 vaccine shot to those previously infected

MILAN (REUTERS) - Italy will administer a single vaccine dose to those who have already been infected with Covid-19, the health ministry said late on Wednesday (March 3).

"A single dose of vaccine may be considered for individuals with previous Sars-CoV-2 infection, symptomatic or asymptomatic," the ministry statement said.

The recommendation applies to people diagnosed with Covid-19 between three and six months previously. Vaccines from the likes of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna usually involve two doses three to four weeks apart.

France and Spain announced a similar policy last month, in a move that also appears to be aimed at saving vaccine shots and boosting supplies while EU countries are struggling to run their vaccination campaigns due to supply cuts imposed by drugmakers.

Italy, which has a population of around 60 million, had administered 4.76 doses of vaccines as of early Thursday, with some 1.5 million people receiving the recommended two shots.