Italy to exit Covid-19 state of emergency on March 31

Italy recorded more than 220,000 daily positive Covid-19 cases in early January, but numbers have since dropped significantly. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
6 min ago

ROME (AFP) - Italy will end its Covid-19 state of emergency at the end of March and slowly lift rules imposed during the pandemic, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday (Feb 23).

The aim was to "reopen everything, as soon as possible", after more than two years of a health crisis, he added.

The pandemic hit Italy hard in early 2020 and has so far killed more than 153,000 people.

The country recorded more than 220,000 daily positive cases in early January, but numbers have since dropped significantly, with the health ministry reporting just under 50,000 on Wednesday.

The euro zone's third largest economy has been struggling to recover from financially crippling lockdowns.

"The government is aware that the strength of the recovery depends first and foremost on the ability to overcome the emergencies of the moment," Draghi said in a speech in Florence.

Italy currently has a so-called coronavirus Super Green Pass, which proves the bearer has been fully vaccinated or recovered recently from the virus, and which is mandatory for workers.

It is also obligatory in many public social settings - but that rule will soon be gradually rolled back, "starting with outdoor activities," Draghi said.

That includes at fairs, sports activities, festivals and cultural events, he said.

"We will continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation, ready to intervene in case of an outbreak," Draghi said.

"But our aim is to reopen fully, as soon as possible".

More On This Topic
EU warily sees 'stabilisation' of Covid-19 wave
Italy scraps outdoor Covid-19 mask mandate, aims to ease stadium limits
Related Stories
28 Singaporeans first to arrive in Batam under 'travel bubble' arrangement
Thailand eases Covid-19 testing rules for foreign visitors despite mounting infections
'Kids are broken' with online teaching as Hong Kong upsets parents with early school break
Covax Covid-19 vaccine supply outstrips demand for the first time
Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot: Study
Hong Kong lawmaker calls for a full lockdown to spare business
Experts predict a wave of Covid-19 deaths among Hong Kong's seniors
Britain to offer further Covid-19 boosters to elderly and immunosuppressed
Singapore gives Indonesia over $18.8m worth of equipment, medical supplies to battle Omicron wave

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top