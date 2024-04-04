Italy to appeal against ruling it must pay 1 billion euros to Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo
Updated
Apr 04, 2024, 12:57 AM
Published
Apr 04, 2024, 12:47 AM

MILANO - The Italian government said it would appeal to the Supreme Court against a ruling on Wednesday that ordered it to return about 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) to Telecom Italia (TIM).

A Rome appeals court ruled in favour of the telecoms company, which was seeking to recover a licence fee it was required to pay to the state in 1998, the year after the telecoms sector was deregulated.

The prime minister's office said in a statement it would ask that the ruling be suspended until its appeal is heard. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top