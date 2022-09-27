Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

"Italy is a very Europe-friendly country with very Europe-friendly citizens and we assume that won't change," added a spokesman for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday tweeted "Congratulations to Georgia Meloni... from supporting Ukraine to addressing global economic challenges, the UK and Italy are close allies." Meloni and Salvini are strongly Eurosceptic, although they no longer want Italy to leave the eurozone.

The Brothers of Italy head says Rome must assert its interests more, and has policies that look set to challenge Brussels on everything from public spending rules to mass migration.

Her coalition also wants to renegotiate Italy's part of the EU's post-pandemic recovery fund, arguing the almost 200 billion euros (S$276.41 billion) it expects to receive should take into account the energy crisis.

But the funds are tied to a series of reforms only just begun by outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and analysts say she has limited room for manoeuvre.

Meloni campaigned on a platform of "God, country and family", sparking fears of a regression on rights in the Catholic-majority country.

Berlusconi struck a Europe-friendly note, pledging the new government would maintain a "European profile" and adding that "good relations with our historic allies and the big countries of the EU are essential for Italy's future".

Long-lasting government

Meloni had been leading opinion polls since snap elections were called in July after Draghi's government collapsed.

Hers was the only party not to join Draghi's national unity coalition in February 2021, making her effectively the sole opposition leader.

Salvini highlighted this as he rued his League party's poor performance, which at around nine per cent is almost half that of its 17-per cent showing in 2018.

However, he said he would play his part in the new government, which he hoped could "go for at least five years straight".

Turnout fell to a historic low of around 64 per cent, and some Italians were sanguine about the result, viewing it as yet another chapter in the country's infamous instability.

"I'm not too pessimistic because Italians, in problematic situations, always find a solution," noted Fabrizio Sabelli, out and about in Rome on Monday morning.

Meloni has distanced herself from her party's neo-fascist past - and her own, after praising dictator Benito Mussolini as a teenager - and presented herself as a straight-talking but unthreatening leader.

"Her challenge will be to turn this electoral success into a governing leadership... that can last," Lorenzo De Sio, head of Italian electoral studies centre CISE, told AFP.

Italian politics is notoriously unstable, with nearly 70 governments since 1946, and Meloni, Salvini and Berlusconi do not always agree.

Salvini will "have a more marginal role than he wants in the formation of a new government," said Sofia Ventura, a professor of political science at the University of Bologna.