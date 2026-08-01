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Italy suspends Schengen agreement with Spain over migrant surge in Ceuta enclave

Young men clashing with border security as they try to storm a border crossing in Morocco on July 31, in an attempt to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

ROME - Italy said on July 31 it had suspended its Schengen agreement with Spain, following the influx of migrants into Madrid’s Ceuta enclave in north Africa, bordering Morocco.

Far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the one-month suspension an “extraordinary measure” intended to “safeguard national security and prevent possible repercussions for our nation”.

Italy’s interior ministry confirmed to AFP that Italy had closed to Spain its maritime and air entry points but cautioned it would not impact travel for Spanish and European citizens to Italy.

A spokesman also said that following discussions with France, the two countries would the reinforce land border controls already in place.

On July 30, Meloni called for Spain to be suspended from the Schengen area, describing the images from Ceuta showing thousands of arriving migrants as “shocking”.

Italy’s coalition government has sought to stop the tens of thousands of migrants who land in small boats on the country’s shores each year.

Measures include government deals with North African countries to limit departures, and restrictions on charity rescue boats trying to save migrants in the Central Mediterranean.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on July 31 that the suspension of Schengen – a border-free travel area in which checks are abolished for travellers - was “provided for by the treaties and, today, rendered unavoidable”.

He called the migrant crisis in Ceuta a “shared responsibility” within the bloc and said EU countries must “work together to prevent uncontrolled flows of migrants from entering EU territory”.

Meloni said that Italy would support any European initiative to assist Spain to “restore full control of the Union’s external borders”. AFP