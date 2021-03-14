Italy steps up curbs ahead of another Easter lockdown

ITALY

Most of Italy, including its capital Rome and its financial centre Milan, will have curbs on business and movement intensified from tomorrow as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases.

The country will also be placed under a nationwide lockdown over the Easter weekend for the second year running, the government said on Friday. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said: "More than a year after the start of the health emergency, we are unfortunately facing a new wave of infections."

Italy, the first Western country hit hard by the pandemic, saw infections rise by 10 per cent last week compared with the week before, and officials have warned that the situation is deteriorating as new, highly contagious variants gain ground.

In recent months, the country has calibrated restrictions in its 20 regions according to a four-tier, colour-coded system (white, yellow, orange and red) based on local infection levels which are revised every week.

Under an order on Friday by the health minister, seven regions have been shifted into the toughest red zones. Three other regions were already in the red zone, meaning half of the country's regions and most of its population will be under the most severe restrictions from tomorrow.

In these areas, schools and non-essential shops will be closed and Italians will be allowed to leave their homes only for work, health or emergency reasons.

Italy has reported more than 100,000 deaths from the disease since discovering its first cases 13 months ago, the seventh highest toll worldwide.

Yesterday saw another 317 deaths and 26,062 new cases.

The whole country will become a red zone over Easter, from April 3 to 5, Mr Draghi's one-month old government ruled.

It was not immediately clear how the new decree would affect churchgoers in the Catholic country. But it was expected to be similar to provisions last Christmas when people were allowed to go to churches in their neighbourhoods.

Unlike last year, Friday's decree allows for limited visits to friends and relatives over the Easter holiday - for example to see elderly parents.

GERMANY

German health experts warned yesterday against any further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures as the cases jumped again due to the spread of the more infectious variant first detected in Britain.

"We can only have more relaxation if there are stable or falling case numbers," Social Democrats health expert Karl Lauterbach told local media, adding that this was unlikely any time soon.

The number of cases has been rising again in recent weeks as some restrictions have been lifted.

Germany's death toll from the virus stands at 73,301, with a reported 2,558,455 infections.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders agreed to a phased easing of curbs earlier this month along with an "emergency brake" to let the authorities reimpose restrictions if case numbers spike above 100 per 100,000 on three consecutive days. Leaders are due to meet on March 22 to discuss if further relaxation of the rules is possible.

But the head of Germany's public health agency warned that the country is at the start of a third wave of the pandemic.

Dr Stefan Pilsinger predicted that the spread of the British variant could cause a jump in cases like that seen around Christmas.

IRELAND

Ireland reported on Friday its highest number of new cases since March 1, with a top Health Ministry adviser warning that the virus situation is at a "delicate point".

There were 646 new cases reported on Friday, with 10 deaths.

While the country has made "extraordinary progress", there are the same number of people in hospital now as at the peak of the previous wave in October, said Ireland's Covid-19 modelling chief Philip Nolan. "We are making progress but in a very precarious position," he added.

GREECE

Greece extended its lockdown in high-risk areas by one week to March 22. The areas include the capital Athens and the second-largest city of Thessaloniki.

While schools in these areas are already closed, those in lower-risk areas will also close for two weeks, Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said on Friday.

The nation's positive test rate is 4.5 per cent, the highest it has been this year said Health Ministry officials.

SWEDEN

The Swiss government said it is still unclear when it will be able to further ease coronavirus measures. It will decide on March 19 on how to proceed, according to a statement on Friday.

The government said last month that it is considering, among other things, opening restaurant terraces from March 22 if the situation allows.

Switzerland reported 1,333 new cases on Friday, with the seven-day average up 14 per cent from a week ago.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG