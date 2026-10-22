Italy, Spain lift border controls brought in after Ceuta migrant rush

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FILE PHOTO: Improvised migrant center following recent mass crossings of migrants from Morocco into Ceuta, Spain, October 1, 2026. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

ROME, Oct 22 - Italy and Spain have agreed to lift border controls on each other's citizens, the interior ministry in Rome said on Thursday, ending a three-month dispute triggered by the rush of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Italy's right-wing government first suspended its open-border arrangements with Spain on July 31, saying it wanted to make sure no migrants entering Ceuta could travel on to its territory.

Madrid responded by taking similar action against Rome, describing the Italian measures as "unjust, contrary to European Union interests, and discriminatory to the population of Spain".

The Italian and Spanish interior ministers spoke on the phone and agreed not to extend their suspension of the European Union's open-border Schengen arrangements, the Italian statement said.

"The decision, reached after a careful assessment of the situation, will be accompanied by enhanced information-sharing measures to ensure the full security of the common Schengen area," the ministry added. REUTERS