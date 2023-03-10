Italy shaken by earthquake close to city of Perugia

The earthquake's epicentre was in the town of Umbertide, north-east of Perugia.
ROME - A powerful earthquake shook a region of central Italy close to the city of Perugia on Thursday afternoon.

An initial report from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said it was a magnitude 5 quake but the Italian authorities put it at 4.4, and said its epicentre was in the town of Umbertide, north-east of Perugia.

Local people rushed into the streets after the quake was felt, Mr Luca Carizia, the mayor of Umbertide, told Italian news agency ANSA.

Buildings including schools and hospitals were being checked for damage but there were no initial reports of any emergencies, he added. REUTERS

