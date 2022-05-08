Italy seizes yacht linked in media to Putin

ROME • Italian police on Friday impounded a luxury yacht worth some US$700 million (S$970 million) that has been linked in the media to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The six-deck Scheherazade had been undergoing repairs in the Italian port of Marina di Carrara since last September, but recent activity at the dockside suggested that the crew might be preparing to put to sea.

A source with knowledge of a weeks-long investigation into the vessel said police believed the owner is Mr Eduard Khudainatov, the former chief of Russian energy giant Rosneft.

In a statement announcing the seizure order, the finance ministry did not name the owner, saying only that he had ties to "prominent elements of the Russian government". The ministry said the owner himself was not on any sanctions lists drawn up by the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, it said Rome had asked Brussels to rectify this and had ordered the boat to be seized pending a decision.

Meanwhile, in Fiji, a court has ruled that a US$300 million yacht allegedly owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov and seized by the US must remain in the South Pacific island for now.

The Fiji Court of Appeal has ruled that the Amadea cannot be moved out of the country until an appeal against the seizure is heard, defence lawyer Feizal Haniff, who is acting for the Amadea's registered owner Millemarin Investment, confirmed in an e-mail.

A Fiji court had earlier ruled that the United States could seize the superyacht.

The authorities in various countries have seized luxury vessels and villas owned by Russian billionaires in response to sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

REUTERS