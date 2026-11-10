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Italy sees planned F-35 fighter jet spending rise by €7.3 billion

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FILE PHOTO: An F-35A Lightning II on display during an event celebrating its delivery to Germany in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S., September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: An F-35A Lightning II on display during an event celebrating its delivery to Germany in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S., September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo

ROME, Nov 10 - Italy's government is seeking parliamentary approval to increase planned investment in F-35 fighter jets by €7.28 billion ($8.17 billion), lifting the programme's overall cost by more than 50%, according to a parliamentary document.

• The programme was approved in 2009 with a planned budget of €13.5 billion. The additional funding would bring total spending to €20.8 billion.

• The new investment is due to begin next year and run through 2039.

• The government said the cost revision reflected technological upgrades, stricter security requirements, inflation and changes in the euro-dollar exchange rate.

• The increase comes as European countries boost defence spending in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and broader security concerns.

• Italy has pledged to gradually raise military expenditure and accelerate investment in advanced military capabilities as allies push for stronger European defence. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.