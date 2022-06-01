Italy scraps proof of Covid-19 vaccination for visitors

ROME • Italy said it was dropping the requirement to show proof of coronavirus vaccination, recent recovery, or a negative test before entering the country.

The health ministry announced on Monday that the requirement to show a so-called "Green Pass" to enter Italy "will not be extended" when it expired yesterday.

Italy was the first European country hit by coronavirus in early 2020 and has had some of the toughest restrictions, including requiring all workers to show a Green Pass.

As cases eased and a majority of the population were vaccinated, most measures were lifted although masks are still required on public transport and in schools.

Italy on Monday recorded another 7,537 cases and 62 deaths, taking the total case load to 166,631.

The removal of the Covid-19 requirements for inbound travellers came after the country's tough, two-year battle against Covid-19.

Italy has logged 17.4 million total cases so far and is among the top five countries in Europe with the most Covid-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The country has recorded 167,000 Covid-19 deaths. It first reported the virus on Jan 31, 2020, media reports say, when two Chinese tourists in Rome tested positive.

Then just weeks later at the beginning of March, the virus had spread to all regions of Italy.

Italy only on May 1 this year removed requirements for face masks - imposed since 2020 - for entering bars, restaurants, nightclubs and supermarkets, or in most workplaces.

But it has continued to recommend the wearing of face masks in workplaces and medical grade FFP2 masks on public transport and for indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS