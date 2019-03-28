Italy says migrants hijacked rescue tanker off Libya

ROME (AFP) - A tanker that picked up migrants off Libya has changed course for Europe, Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday (March 27), accusing those rescued of having hijacked the vessel.

The Palau-flagged tanker Elhiblu I picked up the migrants on Tuesday evening in waters where Libyan coastguards are responsible and then headed back to Tripoli.

But six nautical miles from port the ship suddenly changed course heading north, and was on Wednesday evening halfway between Tripoli and Malta, according to Salvini.

"They're not shipwrecked, they're pirates!" Salvini tweeted, promising that they would not be allowed to disembark in Italy.

The Libyan authorities and the ship's operator in Tripoli were not immediately available for comment.

"We received reports of a pirated ship heading towards Malta or Lampedusa (off Sicily) and we're monitoring the situation," a Maltese coastguard spokesman told AFP.

The ship rescued 108 migrants, including 77 men and 31 women and children, a Maltese government source said.

Migrants in chaos-wracked Libya face trafficking, kidnap, torture and rape, according to the United Nations and aid groups.

"Desperate and dangerous situation unfolding in the Mediterranean Sea now - highlighting the broken system at sea and the despair of vulnerable people," aid group Doctors Without Borders tweeted as the Elhiblu headed north.

'ANTI-PIRACY OPERATION'

"We learn that Malta is standing by for a military anti-piracy operation against the freighter Elhiblu 1," tweeted migrant rescue collective Mediterranea.

"We hope that Europe behaves at the height of the legal civilisation it proclaims, in the name of fundamental rights, remembering that these are human beings fleeing hell," Mediterranea said.

Following Rome's increasingly tough anti-migrant stance, boats that pick up migrants making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean increasingly return them to Libya.

Boatloads of rescued migrants have in recent months refused to disembark in Libya, prompting the authorities there to use force.

The European Union announced on Wednesday it will suspend ship patrols that have rescued tens of thousands of migrants in the Mediterranean and brought them to Italy, in the face of deep resistance from Rome's populist government.

The rescues were part of the EU's Operation Sophia which diplomats have decided to extend by six months beyond its March 31 expiry date, but without new ship deployments, the bloc announced.

Instead, the operation will rely on air missions and close coordination with Libya despite the political chaos that has scarred the country since 2011.

Since its launch in 2015, after a series of tragic shipwrecks, the mission has claimed the arrest of some 150 traffickers and rescued 45,000 people.

Migrant arrivals from North Africa and the Middle East have been sharply reduced since a 2015 peak when Europe faced its worst migration crisis since World War II.

In Italy, prosecutors on Wednesday said a ship operated by the Mediterranea collective they seized earlier this month after it rescued 49 migrants off Libya and brought them to Italy was free to go.

Officials seized the Mare Jonio vessel on March 19 as part of an investigation into illegal immigration filed against the ship's captain, Pietro Marrone and the mission chief Luca Casarini.

Although a Libyan coastguard vessel was nearby when the migrants were rescued, the crew preferred to take the migrants to Italy, as their safety and wellbeing could not be guaranteed in Libya.