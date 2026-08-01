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Italy places nearly all cities on highest alert over heat from Aug 3

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Temperatures in Italy were forecast to reach into the high 30s on Aug 3.

Temperatures in Italy were forecast to reach into the high 30s on Aug 3.

PHOTO: EPA

ROME – Italy is placing nearly all of its major cities under the highest alert for heat from Aug 3, as a fresh heatwave grips the country, the authorities said on Aug 1.

Temperatures were forecast to reach into the high 30s on Aug 3, the Health Ministry said.

Out of the nation’s 27 major cities, only two – Reggio Calabria in the southern tip of Italy’s “boot” and Messina, facing it across the strait in Sicily – were not being placed on highest alert for heat, it said.

After hitting Western Europe at the start of last week, the season’s latest heatwave roasted Central Europe and on Aug 1 began to reach into Italy.

Rome, Milan and 17 other cities were placed under the highest alert for heat on Aug 1, the authorities said.

The highest alert level for heat means the weather is “likely to have harmful effects on the health of healthy and active people, and not only on at-risk groups such as the elderly, very young children, and people with chronic illnesses”, the Health Ministry said. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.