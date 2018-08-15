Italy motorway collapse: At least 35 killed, transport minister pledges nationwide safety audits

MILAN (REUTERS) - At least 35 people were killed when a bridge collapsed in the Italian port city of Genoa, police said on Wednesday (Aug 15) after firemen worked through the night looking for any survivors buried under the rubble.

"The latest official number is 35 but we can't rule out it could rise further," a spokesman for the police in Genoa said.

A 50-metre high section of the Morandi bridge, including a tower that anchored several stays, crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it on Tuesday. Huge slabs of reinforced concrete plunged onto two warehouses, train tracks and a riverbed.

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli on Wednesday said the government will conduct safety audits on ageing bridges and tunnels across the country, while calling for senior managers to resign at the company operating the collapsed bridge.

The government will also look into stripping Autostrade per l’Italia, a unit of the Atlantia group, of the concession to manage the motorway that included the Morandi Bridge, and imposing financial penalties on the group, Danilo Toninelli said.

Atlantia and Autostrade per l’Italia could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Morandi Bridge was built in 1960s on the A10 toll motorway connecting Genoa to French border.

Related Story A look at some plausible causes of motorway collapse in Italy

“The top management of Autostrade per l’Italia must step down first of all,” Toninelli said in a Facebook post.

“Autostrade per l’Italia was not able to fulfill its obligations under the contract regulating management of this infrastructure,” he said on RAI 1 state television.

“I have given mandate to my ministry to start all proceedings to apply the agreement, that is to revoke the concession from these companies and seek significant sanctions which can reach up to 150 million euros based on the terms of the contract.”