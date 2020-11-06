Italy government working on rules to protect media sector

MILAN (REUTERS) - The Italian government has drawn up draft regulations to protect the media sector that would give the regulator more powers to vet acquisitions, La Repubblica newspaper said on Friday (Nov 6).

The move could make it harder for French media giant Vivendi to make any takeover move on Italy's biggest private broadcaster Mediaset, the paper said.

Under the draft proposal, communications regulator Agcom would have to decide if an acquisition could compromise or undermine pluralism in the sector, the daily said.

Vivendi has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Mediaset since it withdrew from a deal to buy the Italian group's pay TV unit in 2016.

The French group has since built up a stake in Mediaset of 29 per cent which the Italian broadcaster considers hostile.