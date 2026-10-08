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Italy foreign ministry says it has come under cyber attack

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MILAN, Oct 8 - Italy's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday its website had come under cyber attack but security systems had successfully mitigated the threat, with no disruption to services.

• The situation is being constantly monitored, the ministry said in a statement

• The ministry did not name any suspects for the attack

• It added that checks were under way to determine whether similar attacks had been attempted against the websites of diplomatic and consular missions abroad REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.