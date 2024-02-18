Italy foreign minister sees Ukraine joining EU and Nato once war ends

FILE PHOTO: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani meets with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati (unseen) in Beirut, Lebanon January 24, 2024. REUTERS/Emilie Madi/File photo
Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 12:54 AM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 12:18 AM

MUNICH - Ukraine will become a member of the European Union and also of NATO, but it cannot enter the military alliance while it is still at war with Russia, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday.

"The message to Russia is very clear: Ukraine will be a member of the European Union, and then we are working to have Ukraine as a member of NATO," Tajani said at the Munich Security Conference.

However, NATO membership is impossible while Ukraine remains locked in a military conflict with Russia, he added.

"We need to be very prudent", because having a full NATO member at war with Russia "means World War III", Tajani said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top