Italy finalising new military aid package for Ukraine

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A man on a scooter passes by damaged buildings and a vehicle on a street in the frontline city of Kramatorsk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine November 4, 2026. Iryna Rybakova/Press Service of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS

ROME, Nov 5 - Italy is finalising a new military aid package for Ukraine, its first of this year, and Defence Minister Guido Crosetto will present it to lawmakers next week, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The package, Italy's 13th tranche of military assistance since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, is expected to be approved after Crosetto briefs the COPASIR parliamentary intelligence and security committee on November 10.

While the contents will remain classified, the people said the package could include Aster interceptor missiles for the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air-defence system.

Kyiv has repeatedly appealed for more air-defence capabilities to counter Russian missile and drone attacks on cities and critical infrastructure.

The move comes almost a year after Italy approved its previous military aid package for Ukraine, highlighting the difficulties Rome has faced in putting together a new shipment amid growing domestic divisions over support for Kyiv.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has remained one of Ukraine's strongest supporters among Western leaders, but her ruling coalition has become increasingly split on the issue.

The government is authorised to deliver the package under a decree approved late last year that allows arms shipments to Ukraine until December 31.

However, questions remain over the future of the programme beyond that date, with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and his League party saying they would oppose further weapons deliveries to Kyiv.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Crosetto, by contrast, have defended military assistance as part of Italy's commitments to the European Union and NATO.

It remains unclear whether Meloni will seek parliamentary approval to extend military assistance through 2027, an issue likely to become more contentious as Italy moves closer to general elections due next year.

While Rome has consistently provided military aid to Ukraine, its contributions have remained below those of major European allies such as Germany and Britain. REUTERS