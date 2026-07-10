Italy court acquits charity migrant rescuers accused of waste trafficking

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ROME, July 10 - An Italian court has acquitted former crew members of the migrant rescue vessel Aquarius eight years after they were accused by prosecutors in Sicily of illicit waste trafficking, the charity SOS Mediterranee said on Friday.

• The ship was seized in 2018 after a year-long an investigation into the disposal of waste generated during rescue operations in the central Mediterranean.

• Prosecutors in Catania argued that items including clothing belonging to rescued migrants, food waste and medical refuse should have been classified as infectious sanitary waste, requiring special handling.

• They accused crew members and aid workers of illegally disposing of such waste in order to reduce costs, allegedly creating a public health risk in Italy between 2017 and 2018.

• Around 24 people were placed under investigation when the case was opened.

• SOS Mediterranee at the time operated in partnership with the Doctors without Borders (MSF) medical charity.

• SOS Mediterranee consistently denied wrongdoing. On Friday it welcomed the acquittals, issued earlier this week, saying all waste had been handled in accordance with regulations.

• In a separate statement, MSF said the ruling made them hopeful for an acquittal also for other members of its staff facing a separate trial in Catania on similar charges related to another rescue boat, the Vos Prudence. REUTERS