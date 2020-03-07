Italy coronavirus death toll jumps

ROME • The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 41 over just 24 hours to 148, the Civil Protection Agency has said, with the contagion in Europe's worst-hit country showing no signs of slowing.

The government, which has imposed draconian measures to try to contain the outbreak, said it would double the money pledged to help the economy cope with the impact of the epidemic.

The accumulative number of cases in the country totalled 3,858 on Thursday, up from 3,089 on Wednesday. The increase on Thursday in both the number of deaths and the number of infections was by far the largest since the outbreak began in the country's northern regions two weeks ago.

As the strain on hospitals increased, the northern Lombardy region, Italy's industrial and financial heartland that has reported by far the highest number of patients and deaths, told inhabitants not to go to hospital with anything other than urgent problems.

The epidemic is focused on a handful of hot spots in the north of Italy. However, cases have now been confirmed in each of the country's 20 regions, with 44 in central Lazio around Rome, and 45 in southern Campania, around Naples.

The Vatican said yesterday that a patient in its health services had tested positive for the coronavirus, the first in the tiny, walled city state surrounded by Rome.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the case was diagnosed on Thursday and that services in Vatican clinics had been suspended to sanitise the areas.

Pope Francis cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy, but the Vatican has said he is suffering only from a cold that is "without symptoms related to other pathologies."

"We are asking the country for unity, we are all in the same boat and we need to work together otherwise it will be hard to overcome this crisis," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told a news conference.

On Wednesday the government shut all schools until March 15, closed cinemas and theatres for longer periods and ordered that sporting events, including top flight Serie A soccer matches, be played in empty stadiums.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said the government would spend €7.5 billion (S$11.7 billion) on the emergency and told the European Commission it would raise this year's deficit goal to 2.5 per cent of national output from the current 2.2 per cent target.

Civil Protection Agency chief Angelo Borrelli said more than 3.8 per cent of those who had tested positive in Italy had died, up from 3.5 per cent on Wednesday.

In a video message to the nation, the head of state Sergio Mattarella called on Italians to remain calm.

"Without alarmism, we must have confidence in our abilities and resources, we can and we must have faith in Italy," he said.

REUTERS