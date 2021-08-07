Italians will need vaccine passes to carry out many daily activities

MILAN • Italy is doubling down on vaccine passports.

Following a decision to limit access to activities such as indoor dining to holders of a "green pass" beginning today, the Rome-based government has approved new restrictions on travel and schools, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a press conference.

The administration led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi will introduce the compulsory use of the pass - which shows Covid-19 immunity or a recent negative test - for long-haul air, rail, bus, and ferry travel starting next month, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini said during the press conference.

Italy has fully vaccinated more than 60 per cent of its eligible population, but like many European nations, it is facing a steady rise in infections and hospital admissions driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Countries including France and Germany have already imposed restrictions on unvaccinated people.

"The government's decision is to invest in the pass to avoid closures and to protect freedom," the health minister said.

While Italy's measures covering schools - where teachers will need to have the pass - and travel will not go into effect until next month, anyone over the age of 12 will from today need a certificate to dine at restaurants, enter theatres, stadiums, cinemas and museums, or go to a gym.

Salaries will be suspended for teachers who neglect to get vaccinated within five days, said Public Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi.

Italy's new cases rose to 7,224 on Thursday, a 17 per cent increase from the previous week. Popular summer destinations are bearing the brunt of the spike in coronavirus infections, with the islands of Sardinia and Sicily seeing the biggest surge.

The green pass will be available only to people who have had at least one vaccine shot, can demonstrate that they have recovered from Covid-19, or are able to show a negative test result no older than 48 hours.

The newly approved decree also lowers the cost of tests for children to €8 (S$13), and to €15 for adults, based on a deal between the government and pharmacies.

Mr Draghi's campaign to tighten restrictions and encourage Italians to get vaccinated has met with strong resistance from conservative politicians, with Mr Matteo Salvini's League party leading the pushback against the new rules.

The League, which backs Mr Draghi's government, has been losing ground to rightist opposition party Brothers of Italy.

BLOOMBERG