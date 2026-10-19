Italian police detain hundreds as stores looted in weekend unrest in Milan

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Italian police facing a crowd during a protest over the state of public services and the rising cost of living in Milan on Oct 18.

MILAN – Italian police detained 271 young people during unrest in Milan on Oct 18 , the authorities said, after a second day of protests over poor public services and rising costs that saw demonstrators clash with officers, loot stores and vandalise property.

Police in riot gear fired tear gas and water cannon as several hundred hooded protesters set bins ablaze and looted stores, including sports retailers Decathlon and Arc’teryx and phone store Vodafone in the city centre, according to TV footage.

Of those taken to police stations, 32 were arrested, including 23 minors and 13 foreign nationals, the police said on Oct 19 . A further 28 people were reported to judicial authorities.

The unrest followed similar clashes on Oct 17 in northern cities, including Milan, Bologna, Brescia, Bergamo and Turin, where 28 protesters were arrested, according to a police report released on Oct 18 .

The disturbances echoed unrest in neighbouring France, where hundreds of thousands of people angered by rising living costs and declining public services took to the streets on Oct 17 in some of the country’s most violent protests in years.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who faces an election in 2027 , condemned the violence and announced a government meeting on Oct 19 to discuss how to address the situation. REUTERS