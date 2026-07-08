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Italian PM Meloni's party proposes swift deportation of foreign offenders

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Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addresses the press at the end of a meeting with state leaders of the European Group of Five (E5) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2026 JOHN MACDOUGALL/Pool via REUTERS

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addresses the press at the end of a meeting with state leaders of the European Group of Five (E5) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2026 JOHN MACDOUGALL/Pool via REUTERS

ROME, July 8 - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing party presented a draft bill on Wednesday to promote the repatriation of convicted foreign offenders and make it easier to strip them of Italian citizenship.

• Under the proposal, all non-EU nationals sentenced to more than one year in prison would be deported to their home countries, regardless of whether they consent.

• During a press conference in parliament, members of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party said deportations would take place under bilateral agreements to be negotiated with the countries concerned.

• Offenders would have only limited grounds to challenge deportation, including the risk of inhuman treatment or the death penalty in their home country.

• Repatriated prisoners would be barred from returning to Italy.

• Brothers of Italy lawmaker Sara Kelany said the proposal would also broaden the range of offences that could lead to the revocation of Italian citizenship for foreign-born offenders.

• Parliament is separately discussing a proposal by coalition partner the League that would tighten citizenship requirements and make it easier to lose Italian nationality.

• With a parliamentary election due next year, the League and Brothers of Italy are facing pressure from Futuro Nazionale, an emerging far-right anti-immigration movement that polls suggest is drawing support away from both parties. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.