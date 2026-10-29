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Italian military helicopter on EU mission in Bosnia crashes

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ROME, Oct 29 - An Italian military helicopter under the EU peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (EUFOR) crashed on Thursday afternoon for reasons still under investigation, Italy's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

• Rescue teams were immediately deployed to the scene

• The ministry said it could not provide further details, particularly regarding the health conditions of the personnel on board

• Italy currently holds the command of the EUFOR mission REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.