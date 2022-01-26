Italian leaders seek deal as president's post remains open

ROME • Italy's parties resumed talks yesterday to try to find a mutually acceptable head of state and avoid the threat of political instability after a first round of voting among lawmakers ended in stalemate.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi remains the most likely contender, but worries that his promotion to president might shatter his coalition government and trigger early national elections have complicated his prospects.

As a result, the race for the prestigious, seven-year role is wide open, with each political group cagily promoting candidates in behind-the-scenes negotiations.

A second round of voting was to be held last night after a majority of the 1,008 lawmakers and regional delegates cast blank ballots on Monday, a way of playing for time while negotiations continue.

The president has a powerful role. He has the final say in naming the prime minister and is often called on to resolve political crises in the euro zone's third-largest economy, where governments survive barely a year on average.

Mr Matteo Salvini, head of the rightist League, has carved out a position at the centre of the talks and has promised to present "several very high-profile candidates, men and women" to the other parties to try to overcome the deadlock.

The League's conservative allies are Forza Italia and Brothers of Italy.

Mr Salvini held separate meetings on Monday with the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, Mr Enrico Letta, and former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, who heads the 5-Star Movement, the largest force in Parliament.

"Mr Salvini is the one who has the trump card and he has to decide when to play it," former prime minister Matteo Renzi, who now heads a small centrist party, said yesterday.

REUTERS