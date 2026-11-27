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Italian ex-police chief drawn into mafia probe defends his record in suicide note

Gianni De Gennaro was found dead at his country house in Tuscany on Nov 21, aged 78.

ROME - A former top Italian security official who took his own life last week while under investigation for allegedly obstructing a probe into a 34-year-old mafia assassination defended his record in a suicide note released on Nov 27.

Gianni De Gennaro was found dead at his country house in Tuscany on Nov 21, aged 78.

Prosecutors had sought his arrest in a new investigation into the killing of anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellino, who died in a car bomb attack in 1992.

“Within a few minutes, I will no longer be here, and so you can well understand that a man condemned to death cannot lie,” De Gennaro said in a letter published in full by the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“I always obeyed the orders I was given and carried out the duties entrusted to me, even when I would have preferred not to, with commitment and dedication,” he wrote, adding that he had served his country “with honesty and loyalty”.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter.

De Gennaro’s death has sent shockwaves throughout Italy’s political establishment.

He was national police chief from 2000 to 2007 after playing an important role in the fight against the Sicilian Cosa Nostra mafia in the 1980s and 1990s.

He also led the intelligence services and served as chairman of defence firm Finmeccanica-Leonardo.

De Gennaro’s funeral is scheduled for Nov 30 in Rome, with guests expected to include President Sergio Mattarella, according to media reports.

Prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Caltanissetta are investigating alleged efforts to derail the inquiry that followed Borsellino’s murder.

Police initially identified suspects who were later found innocent, and magistrates are examining allegations that investigators coerced false confessions.

The reasons for this are disputed.

Prosecutors suspect De Gennaro may have been involved, an allegation he denied.

A judge in November rejected a request to place him under house arrest, saying there was insufficient evidence.

Corriere said his final letter, dated Nov 20, was recovered alongside a hard drive that police had failed to find during searches of De Gennaro’s residences linked to the investigation.

“It does not contain any mysteries or secrets,” De Gennaro said about the drive, saying it was a professional archive which he did not want falling into the hands of people he considered unable to properly evaluate its contents. REUTERS